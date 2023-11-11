SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Le Moyne Men’s Basketball drops their second straight game of the season 83-57 on the road to Villanova.

Graduate student, Luke Sutherland led the Dolphins with 15 points followed by Isaiah Salter with 10. Le Moyne racked up 28 rebounds led by Kaiyem Cleary with six. They had 22 points in the paint and shot 36% from beyond the arc.

The Dolphins would not be able to stop the Wildcats, however, as Villanova had four players in double digits led by Justin Moore with 21 points.

Le Moyne now sits at 2-0 on the season after losing their first game of the season to Georgetown. The Dolphins look ahead to their first home game of the season against SUNY Canton on Monday at 7 p.m.