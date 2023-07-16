ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Palace Theatre announced they will be hosting Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade. The concert is scheduled for October 20.

Claypool is best known for being the frontman, bassist and musical mad genius of the legendary progressive rock band Primus. The Fearless Flying Frog Brigade was originally formed in 2000 while Claypool was on a hiatus from Primus, but the experimental rock group was reformed in 2023, adding some new members, including Sean Lennon on guitar.

As part of their set, Claypool and company will perform Pink Floyd’s 1977 album “Animals”. The show will begin at 8 p.m.

The Palace Theatre is located at 19 Clinton Avenue in Albany. You can purchase Les Claypool tickets by visiting the venue’s website.