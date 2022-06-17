UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The summer is just starting to heat up and the Levitt AMP Utica Music Series starts on Monday, June 20th. As always, there will be plenty of music and food for you and your family, so bring some blankets and lawn chairs and be ready to enjoy the concerts.

The 2022 Monday night events will be held from 6:00 to 9:00 from June 20th through August 29th (No concert on the 4th of July) at Kopernik Park located at 317 Genesee Street. Admission is free and all are welcome.

Activities will include concerts, art, and a food truck. Featured musical guests include artists from New Orleans, Nashville, Chicago, Iowa, Virginia, Rhode Island, Canada, New York State, and as well as opening local and regional acts and youth intermission acts whose diverse lineup of high-caliber talent spans genres like pop, soul, country, R&B, hip hop, and more.

The 2022 LEVITT AMP Utica Line-up

June 20

The New Respects

Genre: Pop/Soul/Rock|

From: Nashville

Opener: Ladies of Soul and their Gentlemen

June 27

Roberta Lea

Genre: Country

From: Virginia

Opener: J. Schnitt

July 11

B2wins

Genre: Instrumental

From: Iowa

Opener: Filled to the Brim

July 18

Argonaut & Wasp

Genre: Indie/Alternative

From: Brooklyn

Opener: The Rollin’ Rust

July 25

Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble

Genre: Zydeco

From: New Orleans

Opener: Sound Barrier

August 1

Bassel & the Supernaturals

Genre: Soul/R&B

From: Chicago

Opener: The Lower Tolpa

August 8

The Big Takeover Band

Genre: Pop/Reggae

From: Hudson Valley, NY

Opener: Uncle Charlie and the Meatballs

August 15

Miranda Writes

Genre: Hip Hop

From: New York City

Two Openers: Nazzy and Leeky XIV

August 22

Ariel Posen

Genre: Rock/Electric Americana

From: Winnipeg, Canada

Opener: Cait Devin

August 29

Eh Shawnee

Genre: Latin/Salsa

From: Providence, Rhode Island

Opener: Zz Trio