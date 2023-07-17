OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Lisa Waldron pleaded guilty in Oswego County court this morning to second-degree manslaughter and first-degree assault in the May 2021 death of her son, Jordan Brooks.

17-year-old Jordan Brooks with cerebral palsy was just 55 pounds when he died in his town of Palermo home.

She will be sentenced on September 28 at 9:30 a.m.

Lisa and Anthony Waldron were originally arraigned on charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.

Last July, the charges were upgraded to second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

They eventually posted bail and were released from jail last July.

Lisa’s trial was scheduled for this July.

Anthony’s trial is set for October 23rd.