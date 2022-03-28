ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From amphibians to insects, fish, birds, mollusks, and mammals, there are 45 endangered species in New York, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Some are more well-known like the Blue Karner Butterfly, but others like the Eskimo Curlew or the American Burying Beetle may not be.

The good news is that 13 species are proposed to be taken off the endangered list entirely or to be reclassified as threatened or of special concern. Four species are being recommended for the endangered list, the Atlantic Sturgeon, Northern Riffleshell, Salamander Mussel, and the Northern Sunfish.

Species must meet certain criteria within the state’s conservation laws to be placed on the endangered, threatened, or special concern list. Here’s how the DEC defines each category:

Endangered – A native species in imminent danger of extirpation (not extinct but also not occurring wild in New York) or extinction in the state.

Threatened – A native species likely to become endangered within the foreseeable future in New York.

Special Concern – A native species whose welfare concern or risk of endangerment has been documented in the state.

Endangered species in NY

Amphibians

Eastern Tiger Salamander Eastern (Northern) Cricket Frog

Birds

Spruce Grouse Golden Eagle Peregrine Falcon Black Rail Piping Plover Eskimo Curlew Roseate Tern Short-eared Owl Loggerhead Shrike

Fishes

Shortnose Sturgeon Silver Chub Pugnose Shiner Round Whitefish Bluebreast Darter Gild Darter Spoonhead Sculpin Deepwater Sculpin

Insects

Tomah Mayfly American Burying Beetle Hessel’s Hairstreak Karner Blue Butterfly Regal Fritillary Persius Duskywing Southern Grizzled Skipper Arogos Skipper Bog (Bogbean) Buckmoth Pine Pinion Moth

Mammals

Indiana Bat Allegheny Woodrat Sperm Whale Sei Whale Blue Whale Finback Whale Humpback Whale Right Whale Gray Wolf Cougar

Mollusks

Dwarf Wedgemussel Pink Mucket Clubshell Fat Pocketbook Rayed Bean Chittenango Ovate Amber Snail

The list of endangered species does not include those threatened, of special concern, or those with the greatest need for conservation. There are currently 37 threatened species and 58 species of special concern in New York.