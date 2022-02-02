You can watch the funeral on PIX11, in the video above and the PIX11 News app.

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The funeral for fallen NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora was held Wednesday. Mourning police officers from New York and beyond are giving a final salute to the officer who was gunned down with his partner in Harlem in January.

Mora’s funeral Mass began at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Roman Catholic Cardinal Timothy Dolan is presiding over the service, just as he did at the funeral for Mora’s partner, Det. Jason Rivera, last Friday. Some of the top leaders from around the city and state attended the funeral, including Mayor Eric Adams, Gov. Kathy Hochul, and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

Mora, 27, and Rivera, 22, were fatally wounded on Jan. 21 by a gunman who ambushed them in a hallway as they responded to a domestic dispute involving 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil and his mother. Authorities said McNeil swung open a bedroom door and opened fire with a 45-caliber pistol outfitted with a modified 40-round clip, hitting both officers in the head.

Rivera died that night, while Mora was pronounced dead at the hospital four days later.

A third officer, Sumit Sulan, a rookie who was shadowing Mora and Rivera — shot McNeil as he tried to flee. The gunman, 47, died Monday, authorities said.

Officer Mora continued to save lives even after his death, donating his organs to save five people who desperately needed them, according to LiveOnNY.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.