GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday night, the Take a Bite food festival returns to downtown Glens Falls for the first of several weekends of small-plate food leaving a big impact on taste buds. While local restaurants show off their stuff, the Queensbury Hotel is rolling out entertainment.

The hotel’s Park Patio Music Series starts at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, running until 8 p.m. each week through to Aug. 9. Each week, a new musician comes to entertain dining guests at the hotel’s Park 26 restaurant, as well as anyone strolling by to voyage Take a Bite’s weekly offerings. The lineup includes:

July 5: Dan Mellon

July 12: Kirsti Blow

July 19: Jim Brown

July 26: Phil Drum

Aug. 2: Phil Camp

Aug. 9: Jeff Walton

Take a Bite also features live music performing on Glen and Ridge streets. See the full lineup, as well as all the restaurants taking part.