SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just the other day, Live Nation sent out a release that Brian Adams would be coming to Syracuse in 2024, however, that has turned out to be false hope.

According to Live Nation, the Brian Adams So Happy It Hurts Tour with Dave Stewart never had a location in Syracuse.

The correction comes after a release was sent Monday, Nov. 13, stating that Adams was going to make a stop at Upstate Medical University Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial in 2024.

The concert even stated a time, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at 7 p.m., and that general public tickets would go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17.

NewsChannel 9 reached out to Live Nation after hearing about difficulties with viewers trying to purchase presale tickets.

On Tuesday evening, Live Nation responded saying “There was an edit to the final routing and the confirmed routing does not include a Syracuse date. There will be no Bryan Adams concert in Syracuse in March 2024.”