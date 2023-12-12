LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The ongoing saga around Liverpool’s mascot continued Monday night, Dec. 11.

The Liverpool Central School District hosted a meeting about the Warrior’s future, inviting the community to address their thought on the matter.

“We did make some changes back in 2005 to create a new logo so that’s no longer linked to indigenous people, however the term warrior, according to the state, still is,” said Deputy Superintendent Douglas Lawrence.

In April, the New York State Board of Regents unanimously approved new rules to ban the use of Native American culture by schools.

“I didn’t feel it was right for the state to say that the word “Warriors” was offensive and needs to be changed. It’s a universal word that’s been around for centuries. It has military context, but it also refers to people with a firm belief that their cause is something worth fighting for,” said Liverpool resident Craig Thayer. “They don’t have to be a military person. They can be someone like Martin Luther King or Frederick Douglass.”

The school district is putting together a committee to address what should be done next.

“We do want to survey our community as far as any name ideas to replace the warrior name,” Lawrence said. “The folks on the committee would be a part of widdling that down so we can have a vote on a new name.”

But solving the problem isn’t as easy as changing the name and logo. The school district has costs to consider which include changing the logo on buildings, the gymnasium, branding decor and uniforms.

“Various things are being looked at by different departments right now. We don’t have an end number,” Lawrence said. “We also don’t have a number from the state as far as how much they would give us back to take care of those items.”

They’re warriors today with an uncertain future tomorrow.