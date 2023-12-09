SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Liverpool pulls out a win in a thriller against Horseheads in the Zebra Classic at Liverpool High School.

The game was tied with five minutes left and A’Briyah Cunningham would have the breakaway to put the Warriors up two. It would be a back and forth game but with seven seconds left, Cunningham gets the rebound and layup to put Liverpool up by one. Horseheads would be unable to get a shot up in the remaining seconds and Liverpool wins this one 58-57.

Cunningham led the team with 17 points, six of those coming in the last four minutes of the game. Kaylyn Sweeney would also score in double figures, racking up 10 points for the Warriors.

Horseheads was led by seniors Sophia Bonnel and Megan Wolf who both had 20 points a piece.

You can watch the highlights by clicking on the video player above.