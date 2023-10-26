LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Liverpool Central School District announced that this upcoming December, they will be holding a community meeting regarding a hot topic within the community.

There will be a discussion over the use of the district’s controversial nickname, the Warriors.

The event will be in the Liverpool High School cafeteria on Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.

According to the website, district officials will cover the following topics:

Provide background on the New York State Education Department’s Regulation that prohibits the use of Indigenous names, mascots, and logos by public schools in New York State.

Seek members for a Liverpool Mascot Committee and explain the committee’s purpose and objective.

Share a timeline detailing opportunities for community feedback and a deadline for a decision regarding the district’s nickname and/or logo.

Community participation is vital in discussions like these, and this event serves as a platform for the community to express their thoughts and concerns regarding the district’s Warrior nickname and logo. It is open to the Liverpool community at large.

In April, the New York State Board of Regents unanimously approved new rules to ban the use of Native American culture by schools.

This includes names, logos, and mascots.

For more information on the mascot guidance, CLICK HERE.