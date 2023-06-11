WASHINGTON D.C. (WSYR-TV) — Local LGBTQ+ advocate from Tully, Tyler Johnson, just got back from a trip to the White House!

Johnson was invited by President Biden and the First Lady to attend the 2023 Pride Month Celebrations held this past week, going to the White House three different days for events.

Johnson is a graduate of the Tully Central School District, who was formerly silenced by school administration for wanting to express his coming out story in his senior spotlight.

Since then, Johnson has become a proud advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and was last year’s Grand Marshall for the CNY Pride Festival.

While in D.C., Tyler took part in a Pride Month Open House tour of the White House and a special Pride Briefing with about 15 other LGBTQ+ influencers around the country.

Johnson got to meet, and take photos with, President Biden, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.