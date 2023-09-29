CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Camillus State Farm office has announced they have a mission to give back to the community during Fire Prevention Week.

The agency is partnering with a local fire department, Fairmount Fire Department, to promote this year’s National Fire Protection Association’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Cooking Safety Starts with YOU.”

The campaign runs Oct. 8 through Oct. 14 and works to educate families about simple but important steps they can take to keep themselves and others safe.

“Cooking fires are the leading cause of U.S. home fires and home fire injuries. This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign works to highlight when and where cooking fires happen most often, along with simple ways to minimize those risks,” said Lorraine Carli, VP of Outreach and Advocacy at the National Fire Protection Association.

Andrew Cambria, Owner and Agent of State Farm Cicero and Camillus said he just recently opened his second State Farm Agency in Camillus and is proud to serve his community.

“This has been exciting for me because I also live in Camillus, so it is part of my mission to be heavily involved in our community,” said Cambria.

Fairmount Fire Department and Cambria encourage all residents to cook with caution, and in support of those efforts, Cambria recently donated a Fire Prevention Week kit to the fire department. Each kit includes home fire safety and prevention activities and information for children and adults.

“I’m proud to support fire safety efforts in our area. My team and I were able to deliver Fire Safety and Prevention kits over to the Fairmount Fire Department just in time for their open house this weekend! They also provide some programs throughout the West Genesee schools that these kits will also be helpful for.”

Fairmount Fire Department shared the following cooking safety tips through this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign:

Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove to prevent spills and burns.

Always keep a lid nearby when cooking on the stove. If a small fire starts, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner.

Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, boiling, grilling, or broiling food. If you leave the kitchen for even a short period of time, turn off the stove.

If you are simmering, baking, or roasting food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you are cooking.

Keep kids and pets 3 feet (1 m) from the stove/oven and where hot foods and liquids are being served.

Watch what you heat. Set a timer to remind you that you are cooking.

Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels, or curtains — away from your stovetop.

Be alert. If you are tired or have consumed alcohol, don’t use the stove/oven.

“State Farm encourages homeowners to make fire prevention an important part of their overall home safety plan. Fire Prevention Week reminds us that cooking with caution should be at the top of the list. This also is a good time to check your smoke alarms to ensure they are functioning,” said Cambria.

For more information about Fire Prevention Week and this year’s theme, “Cooking safety starts with YOU. Pay Attention to Fire Prevention.”, click here.