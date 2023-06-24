CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Business is booming for local tent companies ahead of high school graduations and parties, especially with the wet weather expected.

It’s the busiest weekend of the year for Ralston Supply Center in Canastota.

“My guys have been working six days a week. They are an awesome team that we have, putting in a lot of hours trying to get everyone up and ready for their parties,” said Lori Precourt, officer manager at Ralston Supply Center, Inc.

From high school graduations to graduation parties, Ralston Supply is booked solid.

“We’ve been sold out for a few months. I’ve had to turn jobs away unfortunately because we ran out of tents,” said Precourt.

All 20 tents are being used for celebrations. And with the weather looking iffy, the demand is even higher.

“We got a lot of phone calls this week looking for last minute tents because of the rain this weekend. Unfortunately, I was not able to supply those,” said Precourt.

On Friday, June 23, Chittenango High School decided last minute to hold its graduation ceremony inside, instead of outside on the turf underneath a tent rented by Ralston Supply Center.

So far, this is the only weekend completely sold out. But, that doesn’t mean you should wait if you need a tent this summer.

“Call early, check the schedule, so that we can accommodate your wishes. Maybe have a backup date in mind,” said Precourt.

Spots are already filling up fast for July, so it’s best to give Ralston Supply a call as soon as you can.

It’s always better to act sooner, rather than later.

