HAMILTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Long Lake, Indian Lake and a Blue Mountain in Hamilton County are no longer on a necessity-only travel restriction as of 8 a.m. Wednesday. As they manage through the aftermath and damage from the latest storms that blew through the area NEWS10 has more on the efforts to get people moving again.

Long Lake Town Supervisor Clay Arsenault says residents will soon have access to all municipal services. But they still won’t be able to get onto Route 28.

“In two to three days locals can go, but you can’t get Newcomb. You can only get to the transfer station and be able to come into town at that point,” said Arsenault.

Crews are working to restore roadway access. They tell NEWS10 the only permanent temporary closure is between Newcomb and Long Lake.

“The damage that’s a mile out, East of the intersection towards Newcomb, they are thinking it’s going to take two weeks, two to three weeks to fix,” said Arsenault.

The storm that passed through Sunday into Monday left many folks in Hamilton County stranded. The road to Newcomb was severely damaged by rushing water that came charging through the streets of town. It took out sidewalks and left a path of debris and dirt.

Town officials say several beaver dams collapsed causing a deluge of water to take over the spillway and take out a damn.

“We have a spillway that washed out. Our pond, Jennings Pond, emptied into the lake. So, there was a breach there of that damn and the causeway there,” said Arsenault.

Arsenault says his crews had to work fast to get the town moving again as a main access point was damaged.

“The bridge right here in town, which all the crews; our town highway, county highway department, New York Department of Transportation, everybody just all hands-on deck,” said Arsenault.

Arsenault, a life-long resident, says he has never seen damage like this before. He tells NEWS10 this damage is unprecedented. Yet, the folks of Long Lake are coming together to help clean it up and get things back on track.

“Long Lake always pulls together for everything and this is simply just no different. We are a very strong and resilient community and there’s nothing we can’t conquer,” said Arsenault.