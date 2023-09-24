MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Large numbers of voters turned out on Saturday, Sept. 23, in Manlius as they decide whether or not to implement a new ward system in the town.

Currently, Manlius residents vote for six town councilors at-large with four-year terms. The new ward system would divide the town into six wards, and residents in each ward would vote for a councilor who lives in that ward for a two-year term.

Voters came out to the Town Hall on Brooklea Drive to make their voices heard and had to wait in long lines, some for at least an hour, from what has been said to NewsChannel 9.

Video of the line can be seen below: