Love was in the air for two State Troopers at the fair

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the most part, New York State Police had a quiet fair, but that didn’t mean that love didn’t fill the air. It turns out that two separate troopers got engaged!

Trooper Kylie Black, a Troop D K9 handler who was part of the daily K9 shows at the fair, was surprised during a show when her boyfriend, Jake Bell, proposed to her. Bell dressed up as one of the bad guys the show, took off his mask, then proposed.

Trooper Kylie Black and boyfriend Jake Bell

Also, Trooper Brian Hotchkiss of Troop E proposed to his girlfriend, Anna Valentine, by the water.