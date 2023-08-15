BOUCKVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The State’s largest antiques and collectibles show kicked off Monday, August 14.

The Madison-Bouckville Antique Week, held from August 14 through the 20, is known for being the place to get all things antique at the end of the summer.

The show is located on Route 20 in Bouckville and is free admission with lots of antiques and vintage as well as eclectic food trucks and vendors.

The event starts at 8 a.m. each day and ends at 5 p.m.

The popular antiquing event has over 2000 dealers and vendors from past centuries selling collectible gems, vintage memorabilia, and more.

If you couldn’t make it on Monday, August 14, you can stop by route 20 until the end of the week.