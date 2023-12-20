WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR TV) — It was standing room only at Tuesday’s Madison County’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

Members weighing in on whether or not to allow more trash to be brought to the county landfill from outside the county.

Debbi Tuttle lives right next door.

“There are plastic bags strung everywhere. There are big gulleys on the landfill side that I know stuff must be reaching into the creek,” she said. “The noise is unbearable. The dust, we can’t be outside, it kills my plants.”

People also shared their thoughts after not being aware the board would be making a decision so soon.

“We had no information sent out until four days ago. We feel like we have been blindsided by this and it is being shoved down our throats,” said Lincoln resident Gale Tomarchio. “We want it paused so we can gather some information and gather insight into what’s been going on.”

They worry with more waste potentially being dumped; the site could end up filling up a lot sooner.

“It’s prime space. Once it’s full, you cannot recreate it again,” said Lincoln resident Doug Holdridge. “At the end of 25 years, they walk away, and the landfill still exists there. That’s prime space because almost all the other landfills in the area are almost at capacity.”

In the end, the board decided to table a decision on the landfill until Jan. 2, 2024.

They did not say if there would be a vote or if it would be another public discussion.