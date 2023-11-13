TOWN OF EATON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrested a Sullivan man on Monday, Nov. 13, after an investigation found he allegedly sexually abused a minor in the Town of Eaton.

23-year-old Dakota J. Griffin was arrested on charges stemming from an October 2023 sexual abuse investigation in the Town of Eaton.

The investigation started when the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Department of Homeland Security Investigators about an alleged video depicting an adult male committing sexual acts on a juvenile subject being posted on the “dark web”.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the video appeared to have been created in Madison County. Through their investigation, MCSO investigators were able to identify Griffin as the male in the video.

Griffin was arrested on the following charges:

1 count of Criminal Sexual Act in the first degree (Class B Felony)

1 count of Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance (Class C Felony)

1 count of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (Class D Felony)

1 count of Sexual Abuse in the first degree (Class D Felony)

1 count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor)

Griffin was then transported to the Madison County Jail to await arraignment in CAP Court.

Anyone with knowledge of the aforementioned incident is asked to contact MCSO investigators at 315-366-2311.