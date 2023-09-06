CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An elderly woman from Earlville, N.Y. is dead after dying from her injuries from a car accident in Cazenovia on Wednesday around 11:49 a.m.

Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the car accident on US Highway 20 and Stone Quarry Road in the Town of Cazenovia.

Once Officers arrived, Sheriff’s Deputies determined that a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling westbound on US Highway 20 when it left the southern shoulder of the road and drove into the median, before rolling several times.

The Equinox came to a stop across both eastbound lanes of US Highway 20. The Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle was being operated by 91-year-old Richard Weller from Earlville, who sustained minor injuries and was transported to Upstate Medical University.

Weller’s passenger, 88-year-old Junelle Weller from Earlville sustained serious injuries in the

crash and was transported to Upstate University Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

US Highway 20 was closed between the Village of Cazenovia line and Mosley Road for

several hours while the Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash. The roadway has since

been re-opened.

The Sheriff’s Office says at this time, the cause of the crash is still under investigation and that alcohol and excessive speed didn’t appear to be factors in the collision at this time.

New York State Police, the Cazenovia Police Department, the Cazenovia Fire Department, CAVAC Ambulance, and NY State DOT all assisted The Madison County Sheriff’s Office on the scene.