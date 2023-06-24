K-9 Micah was honored by the Madison County Sherriff’s office as she retired from duty.

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During the Madison County Sherriff’s Awards ceremony, retiring K-9 “Micah” was honored.

Micah undertook 280 calls for service during her time with the Madison County Sherriff’s office.

Sergeant Kevin Feola worked with Micah as her partner from 2016 onwards. The K-9s were used by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators Unit, and Micah was certified in conducting drug detection, building searches and tracker and handling protection, according to the Sheriff office’s website.

Micah, also known as “fur missile” for how furry and fast she is, will live with Feola in retirement.