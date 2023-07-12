ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Madison-Oneida BOCES in Verona received a substantial award from the State of New York on Wednesday, July 12 to help at-risk students prepare for jobs in technology and other high-skill careers.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will give out $31.5 million in funding to 12 different organizations — in conjunction with local colleges – for the New York State Pathways in Technology Program. The program is intended to prepare academically and economically at-students prepare for high-skill jobs, including technology, health care, and manufacturing jobs.

“Early workforce development and career mentorship allows students to discover their passions and talents, develop their skills and build relationships with mentors who can guide them on their career journey and prepare them for the jobs of tomorrow,” Governor Hochul said in a statement. “This program will help ensure thousands of New York students can reach their full potential and gives employers access to a large pool of talent that can bring their enterprises to the next level.”

The Madison-Oneida BOCES — in a partnership with Mohawk Valley Community College and the Manufacturer’s Association of Central New York — will receive $2.85 million in funding for the program. The program combines high school, college, and career training, incorporating a program that lasts between four and six years of training. The training includes mentorships, as well as learning through worksite visits, speakers, and internships.

The program begins in grade nine and incorporates workplace learning into their normal high school and college coursework. Students who complete the program are eligible to receive an associate’s degree in a high-tech field and will be first in line for a job with participating business partners. The pathway will also provide a seamless sequence of study, which will go through two years of postsecondary career and technical education which culminates in an associate’s degree.

“P-TECH brings together K-12, higher education, and employer partners to create economic opportunity for first-generation college hopefuls and other underrepresented students across New York State,” SUNY Chancellor John King said in a statement. “During my campus visits at P-TECH’s 28 SUNY college partners, I was able to see firsthand the impact of preparing students for degrees and jobs in advanced manufacturing, healthcare, cybersecurity, and IT—fields that lead to well paying, in-demand careers. I applaud Governor Kathy Hochul for investing in our future generation’s success.”