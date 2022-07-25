FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Village of Fort Ann in Washington County is reporting a major leak in the water system. The public works department is working to locate the leak, which is interrupting the water supply.

Deputy Director Tim Hardy said that his crews are currently conducting repairs. When the water supply is restored, he said, an advisory for boiling water is expected to follow.

Back in March, Fort Ann had to shut off its water supply due to a crack in the system. “I’m not sure if it has anything to do with the preexisting problem,” Hardy said. “It could be a different issue.”