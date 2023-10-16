SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Roughly 3000 people turned out to Clinton Square in downtown Syracuse in the rain on Sunday morning, Oct. 15, for the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk.

The walk, which has been happening for more than 25 years locally, raised funds to support the American Cancer Society in its mission of performing life-saving breast cancer research.

The goal for today’s walk was to raise $180,000. That goal was reached, and then some, as the walk raised $200,000 for the American Cancer Society.