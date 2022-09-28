Editor’s note: This story has been modified since its publication to correctly attribute the actions of the subjects charged and differentiate allegations from fact.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The grand jury indictment for the man accused of fatally shooting Rochester police officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz in July was unsealed Tuesday.

The indictment charges Kelvin Vickers, alongside two other men, with the murder of two young people just days prior to Vickers’ alleged killing of Mazurkiewicz.

Vickers, Deadrick Fulwiley, and Raheim Robinson each face a total of 19 charges for incidents spanning two days.

Additionally, Vickers faces eight previously announced charges for the shooting of officer Mazurkiewicz, which were released by Monroe County District Attorney (DA) Sandra Doorley in an August 3 press conference.

The Timeline

May 24

Vickers was released from the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Massachusetts, after being charged and sentenced for carrying a firearm and ammunition without a license.

July 19

At 764 North Clinton Avenue, outside a vacant building, Vickers, Fulwiley, and Robinson allegedly shoot at 19-year-old Richard Collinge, 25-year-old Myjel Rand, and an unnamed 29-year-old late in the evening. According to investigators, a total of 40-50 bullets were fired by Vickers, Fulwiley, and Robinson at the three victims.

The scene outside 764 North Clinton Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. on July 20. (Alec Richardson / News 8 WROC)

For this incident, each of the three men were charged with one count of reckless endangerment in the first degree, and six counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

July 20

Law enforcement arrive on scene at around 12:40 a.m. Collinge was pronounced dead on the scene, with Rand succumbing to his injuries shortly after arriving at the University of Rochester Medical Center.

The vacant 764 North Clinton Avenue (right) taped off by RPD on the morning of July 20, 2022. (Eriketa Cost / News 8 WROC)

For their deaths, Vickers, Fulwiley, and Robinson are each charged with four counts of murder in the first degree — two for each victim.

For the unnamed 29-year-old who survived, they are each charged with one count of attempted murder in the second degree.

That same day, officials with the DA’s office said that the three engaged in arson. For this, they have each been charged with arson in the fourth degree.

July 24

On Bauman street, Vickers allegedly shoots and kills officer Mazurkiewicz and wounds RPD officer Sino Seng in what authorities called an ambush attack. Investigators said Vickers, hiding behind a shrub, fired a total of 17 rounds at the officers.

Additionally, a 15-year-old girl in a nearby house was grazed by a bullet that entered through a wall.

For this incident, Vickers faces the following eight charges: aggravated murder, murder in the second degree, attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder in the second degree, two counts of assault in the second degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

For the July 19 and 20 events, Fulwiley and Vickers are set to be arraigned on September 29.

Robinson was apprehended by the Boston Police Department, with assistance from RPD. According to the DA’s office, he will be arraigned following his successful extradition to Rochester.