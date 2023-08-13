AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just before 11 a.m. yesterday, August 11, Auburn Police became engaged in a car chase that was originally initiated by New York State Police, leading to the arrest of Kevin Huntington Jr., from Red Creek, and a 17-year-old passenger with him.

Auburn Police discovered the car they were chasing had been reported as stolen from an address in Auburn as the pursuit continued, leading them to believe the occupants were suspects who had been involved in previous crimes in Wayne County and Cayuga County.

During the chase, Huntington Jr. intentionally swerved at APD officers multiple times before eventually crashing. He and the passenger took off on foot but were caught and arrested.

No serious injuries occurred from this incident, according to APD.

Huntington Jr. is charged with aggravated assault upon a police officer (Class C felony) and possession of stolen property in the fourth degree (Class E felony).

Huntington Jr. and the juvenile with him were also charged with assault in the second degree (Class D felony), stemming from an incident that took place on August 9.