Batavia police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Key Bank on Main Street Monday morning (Photos/Batavia Police Department)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested on Monday following a robbery at a Key Bank on Main Street in Batavia.

Officers said that the suspect walked into the Key Bank on Main Street and passed a note to the teller demanding cash. He arrived and left on a black bike last seen heading west on Main Street.

Batavia police have not released the name of the suspect yet and no further details have been released in regards to the robbery and the subsequent arrest.