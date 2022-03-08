BERGEN, N.Y. (WROC) — A man died after a tree fell on him Sunday, officials from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday.

Authorities say the Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center received a report around 5:58 p.m. for an unresponsive male pinned under a tree in the woods of Sackett Road in the Town of Bergen.

Officials say 61-year-old Steven Reber had been walking in the woods when a tree fell due to the windy conditions. They say Reber was struck in the head.

Lifesaving measures were attempted at the scene by both family and emergency personnel, but Reber was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say this is currently being investigated as an accidental death and foul play is not suspected.