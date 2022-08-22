TOWN OF OTEGO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a man from Walton, Ny drowned during a family canoeing trip on August 21st.

Around 1:59 pm on Sunday, officers and emergency responders arrived on the scene at the river in the area behind 2664 State Highway 7 in the Town of Otego, after the Otsego County 911 Center received a report that a man was missing.

Search and rescue operations were started and included divers from the New York State Police.

Around 6:45 pm, the body of 43-year-old Brian M. Walley of Walton, NY was found in around 6 to 8 feet of water. He was declared deceased by the Otsego County Coroner on the scene.

It was learned that Mr. Walley was canoeing with his family when he went around a bend and out of sight. When the rest of his family came around the turn, Mr. Walley was missing and his canoe was overturned. Family members called 911 and began to look for him.

Eyewitness News will update this story with any new information if it is released.