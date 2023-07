LYSANDER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man in his 20s died as a result of an industrial accident at a warehouse in the Town of Lysander last night, July 14, according to Thomas Newton, a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

Onondaga County 911 received a call around 8:52 p.m. reporting the incident at 2735 Brundage Road.

The man’s identity has not been released by authorities, and the accident is still being investigated.

