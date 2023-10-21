SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse police were called to a crash at the intersection of North Salina Street and Court Street around 1:50 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Police were told the crash involved the victim of a shooting, and when officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back.

He was taken to Upstate Hospital in an ambulance, and is expected to survive, SPD says.

The man said he was shot on Brace Street, and police did recover multiple bullet casings from the 100 block of Brace Street.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information should call Syracuse police at 315-442-5222.