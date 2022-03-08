ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is dead after he was shot during a carjacking attempt on Peckham Street early Tuesday.

According to police, officers responded to 25 Peckham Street around 12:20 a.m. for the report of a male not breathing. Once at the scene they found Shafi Mutombo, 30, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Mutumbo was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Rochester Police Department, Mutumbo finished a shift at work and was driving a coworker home when a suspect attempted a violent carjacking. The suspect fatally shot Mutumbo. The passenger was not injured.

Police records show this is the city’s ninth homicide of 2022.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 911 or the Major Crimes Unit at (585) 423-9300.