TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports the man who was released on NYS bail reform laws and then allegedly broke an Order of Protection, has been arrested a third time in 36 hours.

According to the Sheriff, following another domestic dispute on September 28th, 37-year-old Jerry A. Lohr of Lee has been arrested for a third time in 36 hours. Lohr was ordered on Tuesday, September 27th to not have any contact with the victim during the first incident.

Jerry A. Lohr has been charged with the following:

Two counts of Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree (Class A misdemeanor)

Lohr has been arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and is currently being held at the Oneida County Correctional Facility.