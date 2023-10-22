ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man displaying a handgun allegedly robbed a Speedway gas station on 7th North Street in Salina around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s said, and took $200 worth of proceeds.

Just about three hours later, around 5:30 a.m., someone who appears to be the same man allegedly attempted to rob a Sunoco gas station on Taft Road in Clay.

The man left the Sunoco gas station on foot after an employee called 911. He also left on foot from the first gas station, the Sherriff’s Office said.

The suspect is a white or Hispanic male in his 20s. He is clean-shaven and was wearing a beige hoodie, blue jeans and a black winter cap, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office at 315-435-3081.