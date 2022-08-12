ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been sentenced for his role in a scheme to sell information illegally taken from the New York State Department of Labor. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Guy Cuomo, also known as “John Monaco,” 54, of Fredrick, Maryland, was sentenced to 3 years and 9 months in prison.

In November 2021, Cuomo was found guilty of computer fraud, misuse of a social security number, aggravated identity theft, and related conspiracy charges.

DOJ said Cuomo worked for and managed companies owned by Jason “J.R.” Trowbridge in Frederick, Maryland, including Paymerica Corporation. DOJ said Paymerica researched where debtors worked and sold the employer information to debt collectors and companies selling information to debt collectors.

To get the place of employment information, DOJ said Cuomo and other members of the conspiracy pretended to be the debtors, created thousands of online unemployment insurance applications in the debtors’ names, and with the debtors’ personal information, including social security numbers, completed the applications and got the debtor’s last known place of employment.

After confirming that the debtors worked for those employers, Paymerica sold the employment information for about $90 per debtor. Over three years, DOJ said Paymerica made nearly $1 million selling the stolen information.

DOJ said the company tried to get employment information for as many as 200,000 people from all 50 states. Paymerica sold the information of at least 12,000 people from 40 states.

His co-defendants pleaded guilty to the following charges and face the following terms of imprisonment when they are sentenced: