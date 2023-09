SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg around 3:43 a.m. Saturday morning, September 2, at the 800 block of Kirkpatrick Street, according to Syracuse police.

The man was transported to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive, SPD says.

Investigations into the shooting are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 315-442-5222.