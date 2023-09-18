SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 25-year-old man was shot in the left arm at the 200 block of Westmoreland Avenue in Syracuse on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Syracuse police arrived on the scene around 5:34 p.m. and found the victim in a courtyard between 201 and 203 Westmoreland Avenue with a single gunshot wound to his left arm. He was taken to Upstate Hospital in an ambulance, and his injuries are non-life-threatening, police say.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Syracuse police at 315-442-5222.