SYRACUSE, N..Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, Syracuse police officers were called to the 4000 block of South Salina Street for a stabbing.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 21-year-old man with a stab wound to the midsection, and a 20-year-old woman who had been punched in the face.

The man was taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive, SPD says. The woman was treated at the scene.

Police identified 48-year-old Joseph Johnson of Syracuse as a suspect, who was still near the scene. He was found and arrested at an apartment building at the same block, according to SPD.

Johnson is charged with assault in the second and third degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.