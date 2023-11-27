SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 9:56 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, Syracuse police officers were called to 1000 Butternut Street for a stabbing.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a 24-year-old male who had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive, SPD says.

Police then arrested 29-year-old Sayvion Blount of Syracuse for the stabbing at the 800 block of Butternut Street. Blount is accused of stabbing the victim during an attack at an unknown residence in the area.

He is charged with assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh and fourth degrees.