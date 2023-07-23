SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 55-year-old man was stabbed around 7 p.m. on July 23 at the 600 block of Catherine Street, Syracuse Police say.

Police received a call reporting the stabbing and found the victim was stabbed in the right side of his upper-body.

He was transported to Upstate Hospital and his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to SPD.

Initial investigations revealed the victim was physically fighting with his neighbor when a third person got involved and stabbed him. No suspect is in custody at this time, but police say there is no present danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call Syracuse Police at (315)-442-5222.