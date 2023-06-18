NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mark Palmano, a 43-year-old resident of New Hartford, was sentenced to seven to 14 years in state prison by the Oneida County Court for arson.

Palmano was sentenced on June 14.

In late 2022 and into early 2023, Palmano intentionally lit three fires at separate locations in New Hartford.

One fire was lit at “The Magna Macrina Pizza Shop” on the Seneca Turnpike. The second fire also happened on Seneca Turnpike at the former “Zebb’s Restaurant” building. And the third was lit at the former “Word of Life Church”, according to Ronald Fontaine, the New Hartford Chief of Police.

Palmano was arrested by the New Hartford Police in January 2023 and was indicted by a grand jury in February.

Both New Hartford Police and The New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control, along with The Oneida District Attorney’s Office, took part in the investigation into Palmano, according to Fontaine.

Oneida County Judge Robert Bauer carried out the sentencing of Palmano following his guilty plea to the arson charges in April.