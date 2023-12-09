MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State’s rollout of legal cannabis sales and dispensaries has been slow and clunky, to put it kindly.

It’s also left a lot of growers with piles of crops, but some places like the Town of Manlius are finding some small ways to help them.

According to Manlius Town Supervision John Deer, cannabis grower showcases, also known as pop-up shops, are a solution to the slower rollout of retail licenses.

“This is an opportunity for growers and producers to get some of their product out to the public, working with a licensed retailer, and it’s providing a little extra flexibility. We know we’ve got people who are interested in opening their own dispensary in the town, so this is a really good opportunity for us to test this out.”

Each cannabis grower showcase will be located across from the Daily Diner in the Limestone Commons area and can only operate for 30 days at a time.

In terms of regulating these pop-up shops, the cannabis grower showcases are only allowed until the end of the year, but Deer says he wouldn’t be surprised if the State extended that.

As for right now, the pop-up shops are expected to open on Saturday, Dec. 9, and will be operating until the end of the year.

“As per the MRTA, there’s additional tax revenue does come directly to the town, so what we’re looking to do, we’re looking at using all that revenue to give it to our police department to get better training,” said Deer.