ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Wednesday, September 28th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a man from Marcy, NY pled guilty to mailing a threatening communication.

According to his guilty plea, on September 3rd, 39-year-old Richard Hileman admitted to sending a letter to a woman in Ballston Spa, NY, threatening her not to end their personal relationship.

Hileman wrote, “I have 2 different guns and a vest . . .” and, “I told you before if you left me someone will pay people don’t really know me once I set my mind it’s set if you contact anyone it will not be nice.” Hileman further wrote, in part, “. . . if you contact the jail or police your lovely kids won’t have a mother, I swear on my dead son they can’t keep me forever I’ll get out one day.”

Hileman faces a maximum term of 5 years in prison, as well as up to three years of post-imprisonment supervision upon his release.