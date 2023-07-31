FILE – This June 5, 2019 file photo shows Maren Morris at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)

VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Grammy Award winning country singer, Maren Morris performed at Turning Stone Resort & Casino at 7 p.m. today, July 30.

Her show was part of the lineup for Turning Stone’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

Morris’ four-time platinum-certified single “The Bones” dominated 2020, topping the billboard hot country songs chart for 19 consecutive weeks.

Following Morris at Turning Stone for its 30th anniversary celebrations will be The Beach Boys who are slated to take the stage on August 4 at 7:30 p.m.