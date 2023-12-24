SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Mary Nelson Youth Center held its annual Christmas gift giveaway on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 23, in Syracuse.

Over 6000 families received gifts, ranging from toys to clothing to household items.

Nelson said she enjoys giving back to the community in any way she can.

“Everybody you see around here could be home in their bed. They know I truly mean what I do. I have a love for my community. It’s deep,” Nelson said.

The giveaway was held at Nottingham High School, and around 100 volunteers made it possible.