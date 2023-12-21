MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A crash from last month is still under investigation. The Fulton County Sheriff’s office says speed and alcohol seem to have been factors in the crash that left one in man in a coma. NEWS10 speaking with the family and has the latest on the investigation and the man’s recovery.

“I received the phone call at around 10:30 in the evening and I was sitting with my son, and he[Fulton County Sheriff] said I hate to say this your son’s been in a tragic accident,” said Evan’s father Kevin.

“The beginning is very much a blur. you kind of go into a survival mode for your child. It’s a lot of meltdowns. It’s a lot of, why is this happening to our son,” said Evan’s mother Kristen.

Kevin and Kristen Wieczenski recall the moment they learned of a car crash that left their 23-year-old son, Evan, in coma fighting for his. “My son was stuck underneath the dashboard. So, in order to extract him from there they had to go from both sides of the dashboard to lift the dashboard off of him,” said Kevin.

Investigators say 18-year-old Owen Marek’s truck crossed into oncoming traffic on route 29-A in Mayfield, colliding head-on with Evan’s vehicle, leaving his car unrecognizable. “The truck had impacted the vehicle so fiercely that it pulled the entire top of the car back. It appears his vehicle was in the correct Lane and another vehicle had crossed paths straight into Evan and according to the preliminary reports he appeared to be intoxicated,” said Kevin.

Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino says speed and alcohol do seem to be factors in the crash based on statements and observations at the scene. However, charges against Marek are pending based on the results of a toxicology report.

“I wouldn’t be telling the truth if I didn’t say I was angry because our son has such a bright future and I’m hoping he still has a very bright future that just question why did he choose to do it that way why did that person try to get in the car it’s so preventable,” said Kristen.

Evan is in the Air Force National Guard serving with the 109th Airforce Security Forces. “He’s just a young man that love this country and wanted to serve,” said his mother. His brothers and sisters in arms along with the community and businesses across the Capital Region have all come together to show their support, raising thousands of dollars that will go towards his recovery. “He put that uniform on every day with pride and looked forward to going to work every single day,” said Kristen.

Kristen says the one thing she’ll never forget are her final words to her son. “He was standing by the door, and he said, ‘okay Mom I’m heading out.’ And I looked at my son and I said Okay Evan please drive careful,” said Kristen.

Evan is still unconscious and being treated in a trauma unit at Albany Med. His parents tell me he is moving a little bit and breathing on his own which they say is a huge step forward for him. The next step is rehab.

There is benefit coming up January 11th at Ravenswood in Clifton Park to help support Evan and his road to recovery.