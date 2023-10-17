SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A sad situation turned into a happy ending for eight-year-old Cooper, the first and oldest of 61 beagles seized from a hoarding house in Oneida County by the CNYSPCA, to be adopted.

Also known as the unofficial “Mayor of Beaglevile,” Cooper was adopted by a Baldwinsville couple soon after he was taken in from the CNYSPCA last week as part of a cruelty investigation in the Town of Westmoreland.

“While it was a sad situation having to seize these dogs, the bright side is that they are all doing well, Cooper has found a new home and the rest of beagles will be coming up for adoption as soon as they are spayed and neutered,” said Troy Waffner, CEO of CNYSPCA.

The cruelty investigation found that these beagles were kept inside in extremely unsanitary conditions and not let out. According to the CNYSPCA, the dogs, mainly Beagles and Beagle/Chihuahua mixes, range in age from a few days old to at least eight.

Cooper celebrated his “gotcha day” on Tuesday, Oct. 17, and will be spending his days lounging, keeping the yard free from rabbits and hanging with his new step-sibling.

“The outpouring has been almost overwhelming,” Waffner said. “With the help from the community these dogs all have very bright futures and will be living their lives going forward.”

After taking in the 61 beagles, the CNYSPCA has seen an overwhelming response from the community with monetary donations and donations of bleach, laundry detergent, blankets, towels and toys.

Although the shelter has received a number of donations so far, they are still in need of more, and continue to allow donations to be dropped off at 5878 East Molloy Road, in Syracuse. People can also make monetary donations to cover the cost of the animal’s medical care.