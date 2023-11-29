SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York Attorney General Letitia James warned New Yorkers on Tuesday, Nov. 28, who may be impacted by a data breach at a medical transcription company, Perry Johnson & Associates.

In May 2023, the company became aware of a breach affecting their systems.

Perry Johnson & Associates said the data breach impact includes some social security numbers and insurance and clinical information from medical transcription files.

Of their nine million patients, four million New Yorkers from Syracuse and New York City were affected.

“…most individuals whose data was impacted have been notified. Attorney General James advises affected New Yorkers to protect themselves and their information from theft and impersonation,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office.

Locally, this includes Crouse Health.

“I urge all New Yorkers affected by this data breach to stay alert and take these important steps to protect themselves,” said Attorney General James. “Bad actors can use the stolen information to impersonate individuals or cause financial harm. Identity theft is a serious issue, and my office will continue to take action to keep New Yorkers safe.”

Steps to protect yourself if you are impacted

Monitor your credit. Credit monitoring services track your credit report and alert you whenever a change is made, such as a new account or a large purchase. Most services will notify you within 24 hours of any change to your credit report.

Credit monitoring services track your credit report and alert you whenever a change is made, such as a new account or a large purchase. Most services will notify you within 24 hours of any change to your credit report. Consider placing a free credit freeze on your credit report. Identity thieves will not be able to open a new credit account in your name while the freeze is in place. You can place a credit freeze by contacting each of the three major credit bureaus: Equifax | https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/credit-freeze +1 888-766-0008 Experian | https://www.experian.com/freeze/center.html +1 888-397-3742 TransUnion | https://www.transunion.com/credit-freeze +1 800-680-7289

Identity thieves will not be able to open a new credit account in your name while the freeze is in place. You can place a credit freeze by contacting each of the three major credit bureaus:

Place a fraud alert on your credit report. A fraud alert tells lenders and creditors to take extra steps to verify your identity before issuing credit. You can place a fraud alert by contacting any one of the three major credit bureaus.

Obtain copies of your medical records. Contact your doctors, clinics, health care providers, pharmacy, and insurance company to get copies of your medical records. Review the records for anything you do not recognize. After a review of your medical records, report any errors and ask for corrections from your healthcare providers.

Contest unrecognized medical billing: Wrongdoers may receive medical services in your name where you receive the bill. You should contest anything you do not recognize.

Inform your insurance company. Tell your insurance provider of any suspected fraud and find out if they have specific protocols for these situations. If the attack is related to Medicare, contact the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General online or at 800-447-8477.

If you fall victim to medical identity theft, you should consider filing a report with the FTC online or at 877-438-4338.