ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ahead of the November induction, the National Toy Hall of Fame has unveiled its finalists for the class of 2023.

Only a handful of these toys will make the cut:

Baseball cards

Battleship

Bingo

Bop it

Cabbage Patch Kids

Choose Your Own Adventure books

Connect 4

Ken

Little Tykes Cozy Coupes

Nerf Toys

Slime

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Last fall’s inductees:

Lite-Brite

Masters of the Universe

The National Toy Hall of Fame was established in 1998 and “recognizes toys that have inspired creative play and enjoyed popularity over a sustained period.” Final selections are made on the advice of historians, educators, and other individuals who exemplify learning, creativity, and discovery throughout their lives and careers.

Every year, there is also a fan nomination every year for finalists, and you can vote for an inductee here.

The Strong says The National Toy Hall of Fame recognizes toys that have “engaged and delighted multiple generations.” Criteria for induction include: